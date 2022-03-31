No.72 Cut and Load defeat Dukestown Warriors to clinch BCB/ UCCA/Vitality Inc T20 title

Latest update March 31st, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 31, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – A brilliant fast bowling spell of 6 for 12 off 4 overs from Davendra Juggernauth led No.72 Cut and Load to an 11 runs win over opposition Dukestown Warriors at the No.69 Vikings Cricket Ground over the last weekend in front a sizeable crowd who turned out to witness the highly anticipated BCB /UCCA/ Vitality Inc Final between No.72 Cut and Load and Dukestown Warriors.
No.72 Cut and Load batting first after winning the toss, reached 118 all out from 20 overs with Davendra Chatterpaul scoring 35, Kadil Agit 25 and extras contributing a mammoth 30 runs. Bowling for Duketsown Warriors; Errol Byass grabbed 2 for 32 off 4 overs, Wayne Garnett 2 for 29 off 4 overs and Boodram Sookdeo 2 for 15 off 4 overs.
In reply, Dukestown Warriors scored 107 all out in 19 overs with Clavern Beresford scoring 35, Jamal Byass 19 and N. Richard 11 were the principal scorers. Bowling for No. 72 Cut and Load; Davendra Juggernauth claimed 6 for 12 off 4 overs and Sieraj Chatterpaul supported him with 2 for 21 off 4 overs.
No.72 Cut and Load carried home the championship trophy and the winning cheque, while a very disappointed Dukestown Warriors received the runner up cheque and trophy.
President of the Berbice Cricket Board Hilbert Foster congratulated the Champions and also wished the Runner-up better luck in the Future. He also thanked the Vitality Inc sponsors Mr. Surein Sawh and Mr. Abbas Hamid who came on board to make the tournament a great success. The BCB took the opportunity to hand over cricket gears to a newly formed youth club in the area, while the RHTYSC,MS also donated a total of twenty eight scorebooks to the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association for distribution to clubs in the area. Foster also announced that another tournament – the Vishu Super Store 40 overs round robin would start shortly.
Mar 31, 2022BCB/ Tenelec Under15 tournament 2022… Kaieteur News – An brilliant all round performance by all rounder Ravin Boodwah led Port Mourant to a 27 runs victory over Rose Hall Canje Arbormarts...
Mar 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Kaieteur News – Since December last year, directly outside my home on the Railway Embankment, at 7:30 AM, I see the... more
Kaieteur News – The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has brought back memories of the once powerful Soviet empire.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The international order, which had existed, although shakily, since the end of World War II and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]