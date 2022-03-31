No.72 Cut and Load defeat Dukestown Warriors to clinch BCB/ UCCA/Vitality Inc T20 title

Kaieteur News – A brilliant fast bowling spell of 6 for 12 off 4 overs from Davendra Juggernauth led No.72 Cut and Load to an 11 runs win over opposition Dukestown Warriors at the No.69 Vikings Cricket Ground over the last weekend in front a sizeable crowd who turned out to witness the highly anticipated BCB /UCCA/ Vitality Inc Final between No.72 Cut and Load and Dukestown Warriors.

No.72 Cut and Load batting first after winning the toss, reached 118 all out from 20 overs with Davendra Chatterpaul scoring 35, Kadil Agit 25 and extras contributing a mammoth 30 runs. Bowling for Duketsown Warriors; Errol Byass grabbed 2 for 32 off 4 overs, Wayne Garnett 2 for 29 off 4 overs and Boodram Sookdeo 2 for 15 off 4 overs.

In reply, Dukestown Warriors scored 107 all out in 19 overs with Clavern Beresford scoring 35, Jamal Byass 19 and N. Richard 11 were the principal scorers. Bowling for No. 72 Cut and Load; Davendra Juggernauth claimed 6 for 12 off 4 overs and Sieraj Chatterpaul supported him with 2 for 21 off 4 overs.

No.72 Cut and Load carried home the championship trophy and the winning cheque, while a very disappointed Dukestown Warriors received the runner up cheque and trophy.

President of the Berbice Cricket Board Hilbert Foster congratulated the Champions and also wished the Runner-up better luck in the Future. He also thanked the Vitality Inc sponsors Mr. Surein Sawh and Mr. Abbas Hamid who came on board to make the tournament a great success. The BCB took the opportunity to hand over cricket gears to a newly formed youth club in the area, while the RHTYSC,MS also donated a total of twenty eight scorebooks to the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association for distribution to clubs in the area. Foster also announced that another tournament – the Vishu Super Store 40 overs round robin would start shortly.