MMZ USA ends Guyana tour with 5 wins & 5 losses in 12 days

Latest update March 31st, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 31, 2022 Sports
“Tour was beyond expectations” says ManagerEjaz Asgarally
By Sean Devers
Kaieteur News – Police beat MMZ USA by 69 runs as the visitors ended their 12-day tour to Guyana on Sunday.
Playing at the Meten-Meer-Zorg ground the West Coast of Demerara in Region 3, the consistent Kevin Christian (47), Kemol Savory (32) and 23 from Andrew Lyght junior and Quinton Sampson, Police reached 173-7 in 20 overs.
Andy Mohammed took 2-21 for MMZ USA who were all out for 104 with Sheldon Alexander (39) being the only batter to reach 15 as Jason Heyliger took 5-25 and Troy Benn supporting with 2-21 for the Lawmen.
Former Guyana U-19 Wicket-Keeper Ejaz Asgarally who played in 1987 in Jamaica, 1988 in Barbados and 1989 in Guyana is now Manager of the MMZ USA team and said the tour to Guyana was beyond expectations.
“It was not just about playing cricket but was also to experience the beauty of our beautiful County of Guyana.
The cricket was very exciting for the boys, who for most of them were playing on turf wicket for the first time. Playing against the likes of Hemraj, Kemo Paul, young Chanderpaul and others was truly and amazing experience,” said Asgarally who grew up in West Demerara before migrating to the USA.
“Andy Mohammed, the skipper of the team had a disappointed tour with the bat but led the team with admiration. Having played 10 games in 12 days, winning five and losing five is not an easy task.
We had outstanding performances from former Guyana youth player Renaldo Renee, who smacked a brilliant unbeaten century against Enmore Cricket club, while Malcolm Hobbard, Samuel Raghubir, Cornelius Jaisingh and Ricky Kissoon all contributed at different times,” stated Asgarally who played First Division cricket for Police.
The Manager thanked all of the sponsors and everyone who helped in some way to make the tour a success, especially Troy Khan and his Family and Nazar Mohamed from Mohamed’s Enterprise.
“With games in Essequibo, Demerara and Berbice it was truly an amazing experience for the touring team.
The team visited Kaiteur falls and the Shaheed boys and girls Orphanage. MMZ USA also visited the Honourable Minister of Sport Mr Charles Ramson and GCB President Mr Bissoondyal Singh,” concluded Asgarally.
Mar 31, 2022BCB/ Tenelec Under15 tournament 2022… Kaieteur News – An brilliant all round performance by all rounder Ravin Boodwah led Port Mourant to a 27 runs victory over Rose Hall Canje Arbormarts...
Mar 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Kaieteur News – Since December last year, directly outside my home on the Railway Embankment, at 7:30 AM, I see the... more
Kaieteur News – The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has brought back memories of the once powerful Soviet empire.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The international order, which had existed, although shakily, since the end of World War II and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]