Jaisingh guides ECC Masters to comfortable win

Kaieteur News – A fine all-round performance by Ronald Jaisingh handed Everest Cricket Club Masters an 84-run win over Pomeroon Masters when the teams collided in a 25-over affair on Sunday last.

Batting first, host Everest Cricket Club Masters posted 132-6. Sahadeo Hardaiow struck four fours in a top score of 32, while Jaisingh made 28 not out with two fours, opener Robin Bharat scored 23 including two fours, Basil Persaud contributed 18 and Ravi Narayan 14. Ryan Tang took 2-19.

Pomeroon Masters were bowled out for 48 in 17.4 overs in reply. Royston Kanhai made 14 as Jaisingh captured 4-8, skipper Rajesh Singh 2-11 and Lokeshwar Mohabeer 2-16.

Jaisingh was named man-of-the-match while Everest CC Masters received a trophy. The game was sponsored by Ravin Balkaran of Ravin Radiator Works.