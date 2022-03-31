Hicken takes charge – Shakes up senior management, commanders

Latest update March 31st, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 31, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Days after being appointed to acting Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken has already begun to put his stamp on the Force by making several changes in the senior management and command structure level of the Guyana Police Force.
President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Monday appointed Mr. Hicken to act in the Office of the Commissioner of Police in the Guyana Police Force. The appointment takes effect today (Wednesday, March 30, 2022). Prior to the appointment, Mr. Hicken was performing the duties of Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’.
Former Commissioner of Police (ag) Mr. Nigel Hoppie, DSM, proceeded on pre-retirement leave on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Hicken moved Senior Superintendent R. Budhram as head of Special Branch and posted him to perform the functions of Deputy Commissioner Operations.
Also Senior Superintendent Errol Watts moved from Commander Police Regional Division #3 to head Special Branch. Senior Superintendent M. Siewnarine moved from Commander Police Regional Division #4 ‘B’ to Commander Police Regional Division #3; Woman Superintendent D. Griffith moved from Commander Police Regional Division #2 to Commander Police Regional Division #4 ‘B’; Superintendent S. Bacchus moved from Force Training Officer to Commander Police Regional Division #2 and
Superintendent K. King moved from Second in-Command Regional Division #4 ‘B’ to Force Training Officer (temporary).
