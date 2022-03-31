Latest update March 31st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Hicken takes charge – Shakes up senior management, commanders

Mar 31, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Days after being appointed to acting Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken has already begun to put his stamp on the Force by making several changes in the senior management and command structure level of the Guyana Police Force.

Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken and Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn

President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Monday appointed Mr. Hicken to act in the Office of the Commissioner of Police in the Guyana Police Force. The appointment takes effect today (Wednesday, March 30, 2022). Prior to the appointment, Mr. Hicken was performing the duties of Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’.
Former Commissioner of Police (ag) Mr. Nigel Hoppie, DSM, proceeded on pre-retirement leave on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Hicken moved Senior Superintendent R. Budhram as head of Special Branch and posted him to perform the functions of Deputy Commissioner Operations.
Also Senior Superintendent Errol Watts moved from Commander Police Regional Division #3 to head Special Branch. Senior Superintendent M. Siewnarine moved from Commander Police Regional Division #4 ‘B’ to Commander Police Regional Division #3; Woman Superintendent D. Griffith moved from Commander Police Regional Division #2 to Commander Police Regional Division #4 ‘B’; Superintendent S. Bacchus moved from Force Training Officer to Commander Police Regional Division #2 and
Superintendent K. King moved from Second in-Command Regional Division #4 ‘B’ to Force Training Officer (temporary).

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Port Mourant defeat favourite Rose Hall Canje to win championship

Port Mourant defeat favourite Rose Hall Canje to win championship

Mar 31, 2022

BCB/ Tenelec Under15 tournament 2022… Kaieteur News – An brilliant all round performance by all rounder Ravin Boodwah led Port Mourant to a 27 runs victory over Rose Hall Canje Arbormarts...
Read More
No.72 Cut and Load defeat Dukestown Warriors to clinch BCB/ UCCA/Vitality Inc T20 title

No.72 Cut and Load defeat Dukestown Warriors to...

Mar 31, 2022

MMZ USA ends Guyana tour with 5 wins & 5 losses in 12 days

MMZ USA ends Guyana tour with 5 wins & 5...

Mar 31, 2022

VertiCast Media Group moves to aligns with Caribbean Media

VertiCast Media Group moves to aligns with...

Mar 31, 2022

Jaisingh guides ECC Masters to comfortable win

Jaisingh guides ECC Masters to comfortable win

Mar 31, 2022

WDCA President Azeem Troy Khan is new Executive on Demerara Cricket Board

WDCA President Azeem Troy Khan is new Executive...

Mar 31, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]