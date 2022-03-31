‘Glaring conflict of interest’

…as Carvil Duncan heads union that represents city workers and also member of LGC

Kaieteur News – City Mayor Ubraj Narine has flagged what he believes to be a glaring case of conflict of interest involving Carvil Duncan who heads a union that represents city workers and is also a member of the Local Government Commission.

Duncan is the President of the Guyana Labour Union. The Local Government Commission (LGC) is the body responsible for sanctioning all the council’s decisions including hiring and firing of workers.

In his capacity as GLU Head, Duncan has been lobbying for an increase of pay for City Hall staffers. However, Mayor Narine has been critical of the recommendations given by the GLU head since he believes that Duncan should not be occupying both positions. During a press conference on Friday last, the Mayor explained that the Council following consultations with the LGC was able to increase the salary of staff by 10 percent with 5 percent being retroactive from 2021 and 5 percent in 2022. This increase is expected to bring some relief to the current increased cost of living.

Mayor Narine indicated that while salaries are important to workers, he finds it difficult to understand the motives of the Head of the GLU Head. Narine explained that while the commission has taken on itself powers to hire, fire and discipline officers without consultation of the Council, Mr. Duncan a union head is privy to all the decisions before they see the light of day. “It would seem that Mr. Duncan finds himself in a position of conflicting interests,” Mayor Narine stated.

The Mayor said too that while this apparent conflict is happening, “it is unfortunate that neither Mr. Duncan nor the Local Government Commission is yet to find its voice on the recommendation that the City Constabulary form part of the Guyana Police Force and benefit from training and equipment of the Force.”

Additionally, he noted too that the long-standing challenge of taxes owed to the Municipality by Government agencies has seemingly not found favour with the LGC. The Mayor indicated that the issue will directly impact the capacity of the Council to provide increased salaries beyond the current framework and restrict the ability of the Constabulary to monitor the markets, provide enforcement of by-laws and promote safety and security in the city.

He stated that the City Constabulary is underfunded and functions with limited staff – a situation which can be easily remedied if the Local Government Commission engages with the Council to work together to ensure the efficient management of the City. Mayor Narine also highlighted the recent initiative to collaborate with the Guyana Police Force, which has seen an increase in police presence at the markets and major intersections in the City. Unfortunately, the Mayor has been unable to engage the Commissioner of Police despite repeated attempts and letters requesting same.

The Mayor stressed that the management of the City will only be successful if all stakeholders work together. Nevertheless, he remains hopeful that this can be realised in the shortest possible time. He also called on the Government to address the challenges of the City in a consultative and collaborative manner including all stakeholders to ensure solutions are sustainable and impactful.