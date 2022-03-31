Contractor bids $10M below engineer’s estimate to extend boathouse

Kaieteur News – One of the two contractors vying for the contract to extend the Customs Boat House at Stabroek, bid $10 million lower than the engineer’s estimated cost of $48.7 million.

This is a project being undertaken by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA). The companies that submitted bids to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) to carry out the works at the boat house are: Memorex Enterprises with a bid of $43 million and Andre Vincent Construction Services with a bid of $10 million lower at $38 million. The opening of this project occurred on Tuesday at the NPTAB office.

Also on Tuesday, the Office of the President received a bid through the NPTAB for the rental of a building to accommodate the Police Complaints Authority. Also bids were opened for the construction of a head office for the Scrap Metal Unit.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Guyana Revenue Authority

Extension of Customs Boat house, Stabroek, Georgetown.

Ministry of Tourism Industry and Commerce – Scrap Metal Unit

Supply and delivery of three motor vehicles.

Construction of head office of Scrap Metal Unit, National Exhibition Centre.

Guyana Defence Force

Procurement of recondition motor vehicles.

Civil Defence Commission

Construction of multipurpose building and bond.

Provision of security services for CDC office 2022-2023.

National Drainage and Irrigation Authority

Repairs to steel sheet pile revetment at Hubu Sluice, Essequibo.

Tacama road project, phase two.

Construction of intake structures at Naamryck, East Bank Essequibo.

Provision of consultancy for the construction of pump station at Capoey, Essequibo.

Ministry of Education

General cleaning and clearing of Good Hope Secondary School compound.

Supply and delivery of new computing devices and ICT equipment for teachers and students Lot 1 to 3.

Supply and Delivery and installation of new equipment for smart classrooms, Lot 1 new ICT equipment for smart rooms, Lot 2, new furniture for smart rooms.

Office of the President

Procurement of new vehicles.

Rental of building for the Police Complaints Authority.

Construction of parking lot at the National Intelligence and Security Agency.

Construction of parking lot at Castellani House Compound.

Office of the Prime Minister

Procurement of fibre equipment, licences and reflective labels.

National Communication Network Inc.

Provision of taxi/transportation services.

Ministry of Legal Affairs

Supply and delivery of laser colour multi-functional copiers.