$150M lawsuit filed against lawyer who allegedly abused female cop

Kaieteur News – Days after she was reportedly assaulted and verbally abused by attorney-at-law, Nirvan Singh, Shawnette Bollers, a female Special Constable attached to the Guyana Police Force has brought a $150M lawsuit against him in her claim, filed by attorney-at-law, Eusi Anderson.

Ms. Bollers is suing for GY$150 million for slander allegedly published orally by Mr. Singh on March 20, 2022. She noted that the lawyer used derogatory words to describe to wit he referred to her as “a monkey, a black monkey, you Black people have no purpose in life.”

Bollers said that she was at the time operating on guard duties at the Middle and Cummings Streets Georgetown home, owned by his father, Carl Singh who is a retired Chancellor of the Judiciary.

She alleged that at the time of the incident, Mr. Singh approached her and chased her out of her duties area and subsequently, off the property, forcing her to abandon her post and duties for the said night.

According the claim filed on behalf of Bollers, the lawyer used certain words in a “loud and aggressive manner which amount to defamation of character. “The willful malice in the slander is observed in the fact that he used these words to her whilst she was in uniform including full police regulation number and other police markings.”

Further, the female SC alleged that Mr. Singh’s behaviour amounted to “an absolute disregard for the authority of her uniform.”

Bollers’ claim explained that the words allegedly published by the attorney were untrue, maliciously uttered and undiluted falsehood, she said they expressly or by innuendo meant that she was not a human being of the homo sapien species and by extension not worthy of recognition in her humanity or human dignity.”

The policewoman said she believed that her race as a Black/ Negro person was not worthy of respect, is a group whose purpose and worthy of insult, was not worthy of respect, visibility and a human identity.

As such, she is also claiming exemplary damages.

The document outlined that, “Exemplary and aggravated damages are warranted, further, because of the nature of the comments in the context of slavery and its effect on Black people and the universally accepted norm that Black and monkey are derogatory terms forbidden from use on anything other than monkey and apes.”

Last week, Bollers WC15555, in a letter from her lawyer detailed the incident.

She accused Singh of spitting on her. She noted that, “in the dark of night, you unleashed an unprovoked, verbal tirade of racially charged insults to her saying, among other things, “monkey”, “black monkey”; Black people have no purpose in life and “get out, get off of my property.”

The letter said Singh was loud and aggressive and repeatedly violated the rank’s personal space by coming some two inches of her face to cause saliva droplets to touch her. On the same night, Singh was accused of chasing the rank from his residence and following her some distance away, “…further assaulting her, spitting at and on her and spewing vile words.”

Fearful for her life, the female rank reportedly fled the location and reported the matter to her superiors who despite her complaints caused her to return to Singh’s residence to continue her duties. It was said that on March 21, Singh’s father reportedly apologised to the rank on behalf of his son.