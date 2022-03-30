Latest update March 30th, 2022 12:59 AM

Savannah Star, Success Masters triumph

Mar 30, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News- Savannah Star of Canal Number Two and Success Masters of East Coast Demerara won the open and masters divisions respectively when the Lusignan Sports Club hosted its 7-a-side softball competition on Sunday last.

The winning Savannah Star team.

 

Richard Latif accepts the Masters best bowler trophy.

Savannah Star beat West Side by 44 runs in the open final. Batting first, Savannah Star managed 57-2 from their reduced quota of three overs with Kishore Smith scoring 53 which included one four and seven sixes. Greg Singh took 1-17.
West Side were restricted to 13-3 in reply. Ajay Kishan claimed 3-13. Smith took the best batsman prize, Kishan collected the best bowler trophy and Sachin Singh received the prize for the best catch.
In the Masters segment, Success Masters defeated Rockaway by 24 runs. Success Masters took first strike and posted 141-5 in 15 overs. Oslyn Batson struck four fours and four sixes in a top score of 60 while Richard Latif made 38 with four sixes. Diaram Hemraj took 2-22. Rockaway responded with 117 all out. Sunil Singh made 34 with one four and three sixes while Eon Lovell made 23 which contained two fours and one six. Latif captured 3-12. Batson collected the best batsman trophy, Latif the best bowler prize and Vickey Jaikissoon the best catch accolade.

Oslyn Batson receives the Masters best batsman prize.

The competition was sponsored by Navin Construction, Shamir Imports and Exports, Two Sisters Car Rental, Revision Optical, Javed Auto Shop, Rockaway Roti Shop of New York, Busy Bayo Woodworking, Hanso Fishing Establishment, 401 Furniture Store, Sydartha Anandjit and Klass Auto.

Kishore Smith receives the best batsman prize in the Open division.

 

