Packaged and Contained at Enmore Estate

Latest update March 30th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 30, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor
Rumour has it that the employees of the sugar industry’s Packaging Plant located at Enmore, ECD have already been separated, and more so awarded financial grants. One hopes this is not true, for such a transaction would constitute a subversion of the Collective Agreement normally honoured by the employer GuySuCo and the worker representative GAWU – the normal transparent intervention that is ‘Severance Pay’.
How come this surrounding mystery? Further, is it true that the dismantled equipment is being transferred to the LBI location where it is being checked by personnel from Albion/PM Estate – for its re-operation at that location?
The question is why should there be such obfuscation about what should be a transaction consistent with the administration’s persistent proclamation of ‘transparency’? For it indeed makes eminent commonsense that the packaging plant should be integrated into another productive sugar factory operation.
So it leaves one to wonder how much more than the location of the former plant is involved in this transparent transaction and its cost that voters should know. Should not the Union be regarded as partners and be fully informed as equals – for starters about when these puzzled workers are likely to be re-engaged – for training in the first instance – 2022?
Regards
Elijah Bijay
Mar 30, 2022Kaieteur News- Savannah Star of Canal Number Two and Success Masters of East Coast Demerara won the open and masters divisions respectively when the Lusignan Sports Club hosted its 7-a-side softball...
Mar 30, 2022
Mar 30, 2022
Mar 30, 2022
Mar 30, 2022
Mar 29, 2022
Kaieteur News – In my career of 33 years as a newspaper columnist, I have proposed twice that Guyana establish diplomatic... more
Kaieteur News – Guyanese are being fed the same old rigmarole. They are being encouraged to support the use of public... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The international order, which had existed, although shakily, since the end of World War II and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]