Packaged and Contained at Enmore Estate

Dear Editor

Rumour has it that the employees of the sugar industry’s Packaging Plant located at Enmore, ECD have already been separated, and more so awarded financial grants. One hopes this is not true, for such a transaction would constitute a subversion of the Collective Agreement normally honoured by the employer GuySuCo and the worker representative GAWU – the normal transparent intervention that is ‘Severance Pay’.

How come this surrounding mystery? Further, is it true that the dismantled equipment is being transferred to the LBI location where it is being checked by personnel from Albion/PM Estate – for its re-operation at that location?

The question is why should there be such obfuscation about what should be a transaction consistent with the administration’s persistent proclamation of ‘transparency’? For it indeed makes eminent commonsense that the packaging plant should be integrated into another productive sugar factory operation.

So it leaves one to wonder how much more than the location of the former plant is involved in this transparent transaction and its cost that voters should know. Should not the Union be regarded as partners and be fully informed as equals – for starters about when these puzzled workers are likely to be re-engaged – for training in the first instance – 2022?

Regards

Elijah Bijay