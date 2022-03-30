Ministry initiates plan to help CSEC, CAPE students perform optimally

Latest update March 30th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 30, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – To ensure students are provided with the best opportunities to perform optimally at the Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), consultations began on Tuesday with secondary school teachers across the country.
Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand along with the Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson, and other Education officials met with CSEC and CAPE teachers from the 11 education districts.
The objective of the engagement was to listen to the concerns and challenges faced by teachers and find solutions that will guide decisions to help students better prepare for the examinations.
The teachers were engaged in two separate meetings. The first of which was attended by teachers from Regions Two, Three, Five and Georgetown while the second meeting featured teachers from Regions One, Four, Six, Seven, Eight, Nine and 10.
Minister Manickchand said that following the results of both examinations at the 2020 sitting, many students were marked poorly for several reasons and therefore it has been a priority of the Ministry to address any gaps that may exist so that a recurrence can be prevented.
She spoke about the importance of submitting School-Based Assessments and committed the Ministry’s support to that process. During the consultations, various points were raised by teachers, all of which have been recorded to be addressed immediately.
Similar engagements will continue so that the Ministry of Education can maintain a productive relationship with all of our stakeholders to achieve the desired outcomes and improve the education sector.
