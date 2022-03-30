Miner gets 14 years for killing friend

Kaieteur News – Lexroy Garraway, called ‘Bam Bam’, 39, a miner formerly of Lower Pomeroon, Region Two, was on Tuesday sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for the fatal stabbing of his friend.

On February 15, Garraway opted to plead guilty to manslaughter – the lesser count of murder. He was sentenced by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow in the Suddie High Court. Garraway was represented by attorney-at-law Latchmi Dindyal and the State was represented by prosecutor Tiffini Lyken.

It was on May 22, 2019, at Takatu Landing, Mazaruni River, Region Seven that Garraway killed Eric Nurse, called ‘Black Boy’, 24, of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

In his address to the court, Garraway expressed sorrow for his action.

On the other hand, Justice Barlow considered the seriousness of the offence and the aggravating circumstances. She also considered the fact that he was previously jailed for assault.

As such, she sentenced Garraway to 20 years behind bars but made a one-third [six years] deduction for his early guilty plea. From those 14 years, the prison authorities would also have to deduct the time he spent on remand.

According to reports, Garraway and the decease were at a shop imbibing. Garraway later left the shop and went into a room occupied by a female. Upon seeing the defendant in the room, the female raised an alarm.

Nurse then went to her rescue and dragged Garraway out. The woman who ran out of her room during the altercation later went back into her room as a scuffle ensued between the two men outside.

Nurse tore Garraway’s shirt and reportedly armed himself with a sharp object which he used to slash Garraway to his hand. However, Nurse was then relieved of the weapon by Garraway, who then used same to repeatedly stab Nurse.

Nurse was later discovered lying face down with injuries about his body. He was picked up and rushed to the Bartica Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.