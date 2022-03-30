Managing de seamless line

Kaieteur News -When dem intellectuals meet up, is nuff fancy talk does tek place. Dem bright boys does talk above dem boys level so dem boys does duck and stay in dem corner.

Dem boys nah got all dem fancy initials behind or in front dem names. So dem boys nah qualify as a bright boy.

Prezzie went to de university de odder day and he talk some words dat gat dem boys bass-e-dee. Dem boys seh was real scholarly talk. Dem boys still nah understand wah he say.

De UG launch some new course and de Prezzie talk how: “This programme is geared towards the development of the minds in a policy framework, in an analytical framework; bringing the output to a level in which they (the graduates) can apply themselves to very complex problems and complex issues.”

Dem boys try fuh break it down but dem boys still struggling fuh understand how yuh gan develop people’s mind in a policy framework and in an analytical framework, and how yuh gan bring de output to a level to apply to complex problems. Sounds to dem boys like sheer blow-blow!

But dat is how dem intellectuals does talk. And dem wah listening does nod dem head, showing dem understand. But dem boys does gat fuh shake dem head because dem boys nah know fact from fart.

But wat mek dem boys think is sheer blow blow bin pass at de UG event was when de Prezzie seh, “A seamless border does not mean a border that anyone can go through. But a seamless border is an imaginary line in which those on both sides of the line agree on a set of values, principles and goals governing that line.”

“And both sides agree that the line creates a seamless opportunity for the achievement of those goals. Whether it is trade agreements, diplomacy, collaboration and security, that line is a defining line. That small line can create huge wars and poverty and injustice. So, we have to be careful how we manage that line.”

Talk half and leh de blow-blow blow.