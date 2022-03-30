HIS FRACTURED COUNTRY

Latest update March 30th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 30, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor
At the Oscar celebrations last Sunday evening, in a joke by a comedian about Will Smith’s wife illness and the reason for her bald headed appearance, her husband walked up to the stage and slapped the comedian for his comment, while swearing and at him.
As a single parent who raised two girls, I would go and have gone to the extreme in their defense. In this fractured country it is alleged that a lawyer, because of some dispute became so irate that he spat in the face of a police woman and further insulted and demeaned her in the worst way. As for the toothless women’s organisations in this country, we know who you are, your positions and of course who you represent..
Looking at Will Smith’s behaviour, the question then is; What should this woman’s husband, her sons, her Father in Law, her brothers, Uncles, and cousins do?
The former President of this country had said, “a Fish rots from the head” need I say more.
Respectfully,
Milton Bruce
