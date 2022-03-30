Haslington first to 8-team finals following opening play, action continues Sunday at GFC

Annual Mayor’s Cup 9-a-side Inter Ward/Village KO Football…

Play in the Annual Mayor’s Cup 9-a-side Inter Ward/Village Knockout Football tournament got underway at the Buxton Ground on the East Coast of Demerara last Sunday and Haslington marked their name as the first team through to the 8-team finals. The tournament is also set to continue on Sunday April 3 and all attention will be focused on the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground from 6:00pm for the next salvo of matches featuring several of the City’s big guns led by the impressive Sparta Boss.

When the tournament returned after a two year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Sunday last at the Buxton ground on the East Coast, The Lennox Arthur organised event, which is in recognition of the Mayor of Georgetown, then Hamilton Green, who was also a former Prime Minister of Guyana and now current Mayor of Georgetown in Mayor Ubraj Narine, eight games were scheduled.

Mahaica started things off against 50 United and the teams played out a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time, which according to the rules will see the sides going to sudden death penalty kicks. 50 United came out the winner of that scrap. Golden Grove got a walkover from Church as did Melanie from Victoria in the next two scheduled games.

BV brushed aside Buxton Youth Developers 3-0, Friendship Front rolled over Paradise 4-0 then Haslington overcame Brush Dam via penalties after they reached regulation scoreless.

BV got past 50 United on penalties following a 1-1 stalemate and Haslington also won on penalties against Melanie after they reached a 0-0 deadlock to book their spot.

Friendship and BV are set to lock horns on April 24 to determine who take another spot in the eight team finals.

Meanwhile, this Sunday’s action at the GFC will open with Charlestown battling Club 45, Campbellville tangle with Lilliendaal in the second game to be followed by Tucville opposing Annandale, Bourda All Stars against Kuru Kururu, Road Warriors face Agricola and the big boys, known for their tenacity, Sparta Boss, will look to set the stage for the rest of the tournament against the upset minded Belle West Stars.

These teams are battling for attractive prize money and the respective trophies with a first prize of $600,000, second prize $300,000, third $200,000 and fourth $100,000 on offer. Mid Atlantic Oil and Gas Company is the sponsor for the winning purse of $600,000.

Among the business entities lending sponsorship support are: IPA, DDL, Digicel, Johil, John Fernandes, General Equipment, Busta, GTT, Namilco, Macorp, New Thriving, Sattar Gafoor, B. Megan, Pritipaul Singh, Ready Mix, Eddie Bobcat, Silvie’s, Caribbean Containers, E Networks, Super Bet, Cummings Electrical, China Trading, Dave Lumber yard and Schlumberger.

The rules governing the tournament includes the no offside rule and teams are allowed five substitutions. The games are of two 20-minute halves for a 40-minute duration. The tournament is a straight knockout one with no extra time being played. A tie at the end of regulation would result in the teams dueling in the dreaded sudden death penalty shootout.

All other FIFA rules apply and the Referee is the sole authority of these games. Teams showing up late beyond a reasonable time determined by the organisers will be disqualified and their game forfeited via the walkover route.