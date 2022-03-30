Govt. to spend $217M to rehabilitate incomplete Bartica Stelling

Kaieteur News – Making use of its $217 million budgetary allocation for the Bartica stelling, the Ministry of Public Works, through the Transport and Habours Department is seeking contractors to continue the rehabilitation works at the Region Seven stelling which has been under re-construction for some time now.

In the national budget this year, the government had allocated the sum of $455 million for the continued rehabilitation of the Leguan, Fort Island and Bartica stellings. During the consideration of the estimates back in February, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill had stated that out of that money allocated for the stellings, $217 million will go towards the Bartica stelling, $168 million for the completion of the Leguan stelling and a sum of $38 million to complete works at Fort Island.

The Bartica stelling project, which has been ongoing for a few years, is one that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic administration had inherited from the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change Coalition when it assumed office back in 2020. The contract is worth a total of $434 million.

Works at the Bartica stelling began in 2017, when the first phase was awarded to Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited. According to reports, the first phase was completed in October 2018.

The first phase description dictated that the southern section of the stelling be demolished and reconstructed with support piles made of greenheart for the substructure. The phase now accommodates commercial concessions and a modernised passenger waiting area. Following this, it was reported in January 2019 that the second phase contract was also awarded to Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited and the works had commenced.

Kaieteur News had reported back then that this phase entailed the extension on the northern section of the stelling, as a way to accommodate the drawbridge. It is unclear what works took place after then, but in 2021 during a visit to the Bartica and Leguan stellings, the Minister had expressed his disappointment with the pace of work ongoing at those facilities.

The Minister was quoted in a Department of Public Information article saying that the projects which his government inherited from the previous administration were at a stage of failure and riddled with poor performance and delays.

The Minister had stated back then too that his Ministry had engaged with contractors to get the works done and that the projects are delivered.

In February, this year Minister Edghill had told the National Assembly during the consideration of the estimates that the former administration had paid 90 percent of the contract sum for the Bartica stelling, when only 15 percent of the work was completed.

Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Annette Ferguson, while questioning the minister in the Committee of Supply, had asked that he disaggregates the sum of $455 million allocated for Leguan, Fort Island and Bartica stellings.

In fact she said, “I know for a fact that Leguan is under construction and also Bartica. You know, y’all inherited a nice stelling there at Bartica from us, modern stellings. So to the honourable member can you provide us a status report on what is happening at both Leguan and Bartica stellings…?”

In response to MP Ferguson, Edghill said, “Mr. Chair I would have thought that the honourable member would avoid asking questions on this. Mr. Chair for the simple reason. Let’s start with Bartica…the total contract sum for Bartica was $434 million and when the PPP administration came into office, 90 percent of the money was already paid and 15 percent of the work was completed.”

According to Edghill, the contractor is not currently engaged at the stelling. He noted that an audit was completed on the stelling and the value of the materials was checked. The minister continued by stating that despite the monies being paid, the people of Bartica still do not have a stelling. “So this budget is making appropriation. This is making appropriation for us to be able to have that stelling completed at Bartica,” Edghill said.

The Ministry’s public notice states that bidding for this Bartica stelling project will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding process specified in the Procurement Act 2003 and that the bidding is scheduled to open on April 21, at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office.