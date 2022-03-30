Doctor, GDF rank arrested for stealing from Health Ministry’s bond released

Latest update March 30th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 30, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A doctor and a rank attached to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), who were arrested on March 21, last, for stealing from the Ministry of Health’s bond located at Diamond, East Bank of Demerara (EBD) have been released on station bail to facilitate further investigations.
The two were detained together with Terrance Williams, an employee of the ministry who was busted with a duffle bag containing some $5M in cash and two illegal guns with matching ammunition.
Police had reportedly set up a sting operation after receiving a report of a simple larceny committed on the bond.
While in custody, Williams had attempted to bribe the investigators with all the cash in the duffle bag for his freedom but they refused. He has since been remanded for attempting to bribe a police officer and for the illegal possession of two firearms with matching ammunition.
However, as it relates to a report of theft at the Ministry’s bond, police revealed that more investigation must be done into the matter before charging any one. As a result, William’s alleged accomplices, a doctor and a GDF rank, have been released on station bail.
