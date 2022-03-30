“Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

…Two more cricket clubs received support from Project

Junior cricket teams of Cotton Tree Die Hard, West Coast and the rapidly rising Rose Hall Community Centre CC, Canfield, both in Berbice, received one box of red cricket balls each.

This initiative is a joint venture between Anil Beharry of Guyana and Kishan Das of the USA. The balls were handed over to the clubs over the past weekend.

Speaking on behalf of the initiative, Beharry said that he is truly impressed with the rapid rise of both teams. He added that RHCCCC have already qualified for the BCB/Tenelec Under15 final, while Cotton Tree Die Hard were knocked out in their semifinal vs traditional power house, Port Mourant CC. He also mentioned that it must be noted that Cotton Tree Die Hard have played in their first ever under15 BCB cricket competition.

In response, Roshan Gaffoor of Cotton Tree Die Hard and Dr Beharry of RHCCCC commended the initiative and promised to continue to develop young cricketers.

Both teams have been producing quality young cricketers with Adrian Hetmyer, son of former National under19 batter, Seon and nephew of IPL batter Shimron, leading the way with three centuries in the competition so far.

The organisers are hopeful that a new breed of young players will come through the system, making Guyana and West Indies cricket strong again. Sport in general help to keep young people off the streets and is an avenue to a better life.

Total cricket related items collected so far: $130,000 cash, two trophies, eleven cricket boots, fifteen pairs of batting pads, fifteen bats, nine pairs of batting gloves, eighteen thigh pads, one wicket keeping pad, one arm guard and four cricket bags and in addition to the above, $600,000 worth in gear.

To date, thirty-two young players from all three counties of Guyana have already benefited from a junior gear bag, two trophies, nine bats, nine pairs of cricket shoes, six pairs of batting pads and seven pairs of batting gloves. In addition, the Rose Hall Estate Cricket Club benefited from a pair of stumps and bails and two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenaam Cricket Committees, Cotton Tree Die Hard and Rose Hall CCCC also received one box of red cricket balls each.

Cricket related items, used or new, will be distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders will also assist to identify talent.

We take this opportunity to thank Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Trevis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romesh Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru, Vishal Mahabir, Sherman Austin, Huburn Evans, Rajendra Sadeo and Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Sheik Mohamed of Star Sports Awards and Trophies and Ajay Gainda of Cricket Equipment Guyana, Peter Ramkissoon, Rabindranath Saywack, Roshan Gafoor, Ameer Rahaman and Dr Cecil Beharry. Thanks to the media for the role they are playing in promoting this venture, the organisers informed.

Distribution will continue. Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623-6875 or Kishan Das on 1-718-664-0896.