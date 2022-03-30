Celeste Austin unbeaten half century leads President’s College in latest action

Janet Jagan Memorial Windball Cricket…

Kaieteur News – Competition in the Janet Jagan Memorial schoolgirls Windball cricket played at the National Gymnasium continued recently with President’s College leading the way thanks to an unbeated half century from Celeste Austin.

Presidents College batted and made 98-2 off 5 overs with Celeste Austin unbeaten on 60 (6s x 5, 4s x 4) and Yukel Armstrong supported with 15.

Their opponents, Diamond Secondary, in reply were held in check at 21-6. Joyleen Abrams 3 -1 and Fairy Duncan 2-11 applied the screws in the bowling department.

Friendship Secondary scored 56-4, Jamace Austin 16 and Serena Kaissian 12 were the principal scorers, however, Covent Garden Secondary romped to victory with 57-0 off 3.4 overs ad Latifa Dublin hit 32 and Faria Boodhoo 24.

Stewartville Secondary reached 29-1 batting first with Rookmanie Shivpersaud 10. Zeeburg Secondary strolled to 33-0 to win the contest with Sarah Bheir top scoring with 22.

Labonne Intention Secondary (LBI) made 33-4 as Cindy Taylor scored 14. Buxton Secondary responded with 34-0 to clinch the victory with Christol Sealey 13 and Sheneiza Williams 10.

Government Technical Institute (GTI) made 45-2, Canica William hit 28. Charlestown Government Secondary replied with 50-0, Althea Barnwell scored 34.

Defending champions Tucville Secondary opened their account on a winning note when they made 85-2 with Tanya Mohabir compiling 63 (6s x9). Diamond Secondary were held to 53-2 off their overs with Alzura Fernandes making 36.

Debutant Hope Secondary made 59-4 as Jahaira Lawrence top scored with 24 after which Bladen Hall Multilateral School romped to 67-0 with Aveah Ally 54 (6s x 7).

Stewartville Secondary made 31-1, Neitu Jagrup 18 and Delicia Floy 10. Zeeburg Secondary reached 32 to win with Sarah Bheir 22 and Rashoda Khan 12.

Region three last four teams in the competition are: Leonora Secondary, L’Aventure Secondary, Vreed en Hoop Secondary & Zeeburg Secondary.

Region 4 East Coast last four teams are: President’s College, Buxton Secondary, Bladen Hall Multilateral School and Annandale Secondary.

The programme was declared open by WPO Chair person and Member of Parliament B.S. Verasammy. Also addressing the players was former Windball player who represented Mae’s and now Guyana in Table Tennis, Olympian Cheleea Edghill.