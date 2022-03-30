Canadian High Commission hosts movie screening to observe Int’l ‘French Heritage’ Day

Kaieteur News – The High Commission of Canada in Guyana hosted a screening of the Canadian movie ‘Je m’appelle humain’ (My Name is Human) in celebration of the International Day of La Francophonie which was on March 20th, last.

The International Day of La Francophonie was inaugurated in 1988 to promote and celebrate the French language and the political, educational, economic and cultural cooperation among La Francophonie which is a group of 88 states that share French as a common language.

Canada is bilingual with over eight million of the population speaking French as a first language including some members of Indigenous communities. French is also widely spoken throughout the world.

In some countries, including Guyana, French is also taught in schools and the Alliance Française is also vibrant in Guyana promoting the French language and providing French classes. It is the High Commission’s hope that the interest in the French language will continue to be alive in Guyana and more persons will be interested in learning it.

The movie screening was attended by Deputy Speaker, Mr. Lenox Shuman and representatives of the Indigenous People’s Commission, as well as the President of the Alliance Française in Guyana, Ms. Dhamatie Goring and her team, and other Indigenous guests and members of the diplomatic community in Guyana

Before the screening of the movie, High Commissioner Mark Berman made some brief remarks.

“The Francophone community is an integral part of our national identity and helps to make it unique,” he said. He also spoke about the movie’s Indigenous theme. “We are very proud to showcase a small fraction of the Indigenous culture of Canada with this movie. And I am also very proud to collaborate with Guyanese indigenous peoples on a number of projects,” he added.

In recent times, Canada has been making efforts to reconcile with Indigenous communities both in Canada and abroad given its challenging history. Therefore, the screening of the movie was two-fold in nature, to celebrate Canada’s French heritage and also to shine more light on the efforts towards language and cultural preservation in Indigenous communities.