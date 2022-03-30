73 educators equipped with improved management skills

Kaieteur News – To improve the management skills of educators across Guyana, 73 teachers in the Georgetown Education district on Monday afternoon graduated from the Ministry of Education’s Education Management Certificate Course.

The programme, according to a Ministry of Education release, is executed through the National Centre for Educational Resources Development (NCERD). It is a specialised course designed to improve teachers’ leadership skills and is open to Head of departments, Senior Teachers and Head teachers.

The graduation ceremony was hosted in the Queen’s College auditorium.

Delivering the feature address was Chief Education Officer (CEO), Dr. Marcel Hutson, who stated that it is widely recognised that one of the key factors influencing effectiveness, is the nature of leadership and management. Hence, the quality of leadership and management are fundamental factors in changing the status quo.

“In the school system, it is important to note that like professionals, administrators need to accept a large measure of responsibility for the wholesome development of students.”

Hutson, who congratulated the teachers for their completion of the course, noted that the dynamic nature of education demands the continuous implementation of new ideas and initiatives.

NCERD Director, Ms. Quenita Walrond-Lewis in her charge to the graduates, urged them to adapt to change in the prevailing environment. She noted that over the last few years, the education sector has been transformed, particularly by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic not only highlighted several challenges in the sector it also provided the opportunity for more creative means of education delivery. She also encouraged them to be the leaders “to rebuild, recapture and restore” the education sector.

Best graduating teacher, Mr. Hubern Collins, in his brief remarks advised his colleagues to be an example of excellence towards the holistic development of the nation’s children.

The graduating teachers were from Nursery, Primary and Secondary schools across the Georgetown Education District.