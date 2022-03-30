3 patients in COVID-19 ICU, 4 new cases recorded

Latest update March 30th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 30, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health revealed that three persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.
Also, the Ministry shared via its dashboard that it has recorded four new infections within the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 63,239.
The new cases were detected in Regions Three and Four which recorded two cases each. The Health Ministry stated that of the 63,239 cases, 34,123 are women and 29,116 are men.
According to the dashboard data, the death toll remains at 1,226, six persons are in institutional quarantine, 16 are in institutional isolation and 69 are in home isolation.
Additionally, eight persons have recovered within the last 24-hour period, taking the total number of recoveries to 61,935.
