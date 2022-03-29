Latest update March 29th, 2022 12:59 AM

"Very proud of Amsterdam's achievement" says GBA Head

Mar 29, 2022

Kaieteur News – On Sunday Evening in Ecuador, Guyanese Desmond Amsterdam created history when he qualified for the semi-finals of the American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Elite Continental Championship and became the first Guyana amateur Boxer to earn financially by winning a Bronze medal.

Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle

This feat prompted President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle to say he was very proud of Amsterdam’s achievement and was also high in praise for the entire team.
With US$ already in the bank for qualifying for the semis, Amsterdam aims to win his next two fights to take the Gold Medal and more US$.
“We are extremely happy that Desmond Amsterdam could have pushed himself to be on the medals table and it will be the first time that we have a Guyanese who will be able to earn as an amateur financially from it, so in that part he has created history.
Amsterdam is one of the better boxers in the Caribbean and is a former Caribbean Champion and now pushed himself to being an elite Bronze medallist…and that’s up to now.
It’s my hope and expectation that he will go on to better than Bronze Medal. He is a semi-finals and I hope he goes on to win a silver or gold medal,” said Ninvalle, who was returned as GBA President in December 2021.

Desmond Amsterdam

“Looking at the fight I was very impressed that coming off almost two years of inactivity he would be able to defeat his opponent from Paraguay.
So Guyana is assured of a Medal…it’s been some time since we have not gotten a medal outside of the Caribbean region so it brings back some excitement to the sport.
We have just started back with a bang, we have our under16 competitions going twice a month as well as the Nursery is doing well and our seniors are also doing well,” added the Director of Sports.
Guyana is also hoping to host the Caribbean Boxing Championships later this year.
“It’s a really good initiative because you can remain in the amateur ranks and still make a living…so, you stand a chance of making a tidy sum if you are up and winnings or if you continue to win,” said Ninvalle, vice-president of the AMBC. (Sean Devers)

 

