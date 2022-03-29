Unbeaten Drayton crowned champion

Gaico Construction Grand Prix Chess Tourney…

The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) concluded its first over the board tournament last weekend with FIDE Master, Anthony Drayton, playing unbeaten in the eight-round battle.

The chess tournament was the first of several tournaments which will determine the team for the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad games to be held in Chennai, India from July 28 to August 10, 2022.

Drayton, one of Guyana’s top ranked players, secured 7.5 points against his counterparts with his half point resulting in his one draw against second place winner, Adrian Roopnarine.

Roopnarine ended with 6 points after he lost to veteran player Loris Nathoo and also drew with third place winner, Davion Mars.

Mars gained 5.5 points after also drawing with Ethan Lee and Nathoo. His only loss was against Drayton. Nathoo came in fourth with 5.5 points as well, and suffered his only loss to the champion.

Keron Sandiford copped the best junior prize with 5.5 points after losing to Drayton and Mars and drawing with Lee.

Chelsea Juma was presented with the best female prize while Pooja Lam received the best junior female prize.

Trophies and cash prizes were presented to the top three finishers and medals were given to the 4th to 10th place finishers who were Nathoo, Sandiford, Lee, Oluwadare Oyeyipo, Jaden Taylor, Juma and 12-year old Arysh Raghunauth, respectively.

Female player Jessica Callender was unable to continue the competition due to an incident which occurred on the way to the final day of play.

Anand Raghunauth, Vice President and FIDE Arbiter, at the award ceremony, thanked the committee members of the GCF for their contributions over the past months and encouraged the talented young Guyanese chess players to continue to train in the game of chess as well as to be involved in the other aspects of the federation.

Drayton and Mars are currently involved in the training of new members of the GCF and he hopes that more young people can come on board to work towards creating a viable chess community in Guyana.

The GCF wishes to express thanks to the participants and its sponsor, Gaico Construction and everyone who assisted in making the tourney a success.

Special thanks to FIDE Arbiter and head of Development of Chess, John Lee, who ensured that the games were streamed live on the GCF’s webpage guyanachess.org and you-tube, keeping viewers at home up to date with the progress of the games.

The GCF for the first time, has broadcasted live games utilizing electronic chess boards supported by programmes which allow games to be streamed over the internet in real time.

This venture will continue to be a vibrant aspect of future chess tournaments and the federation hopes to acquire more electronic boards in order to improve and develop its mandate in taking chess to higher levels in Guyana.