Sophia “village bully” had attacked man with toy gun – police

Kaieteur News – The gun used by a “village bully” on March 16, last, to attack a 20-year-old Mawanza Clarke, a resident of D Field Sophia, Georgetown, was a toy, police have revealed.

Clarke was attacked while riding home from work by a suspect identified as “Omari”. The attack was captured on a surveillance camera mounted on a nearby building. In the footage, Clarke is seen fighting off his attacker who had pointed what appeared to be a silver gun to his head. Clarke had managed to relieve the suspect of the weapon and beaten him before running to the Turkeyen Police Station where he made a report and lodged the weapon.

Kaieteur News while trying to get an update on the matter was told by Police Commander of the Georgetown Police Division, Simon McBean, that the attacker did not use a real gun.

“It was not a gun issue, two men had a fight and a toy gun was used,” said McBean.

As the investigation continues, Clarke and his elder brother, Anthony Clarke, are still worried about their safety. Omari, the suspect, had threatened to kill them following an argument, which he had with Anthony some two weeks prior to his attack on Clarke’s attack on March 16.

Anthony, during an interview with newspaper, said that he and his brothers were conversing in their yard when the suspect was riding pass on a bicycle. He reportedly observed the man watching him in an aggressive manner and had asked his brothers, ‘Why he watching me suh?’

He claimed that the suspect overheard his remark and turned back to confront him. This resulted in a heated argument. As things became more heated, one of Anthony’s brother intervened and the suspect was chased from their yard. However, before leaving, he had threatened to kill Anthony.

Some eight minutes later, the suspect, in the company of 12 men, returned armed with a knife and ice pick. According to reports, he attempted to stab Anthony to death but he managed to escape with only his right index finger almost being severed by the knife.

The matter was reported to police and the suspect was arrested but was later released on station bail. Two weeks later, on March 16, he attacked Anthony’s younger brother with what police now say was a toy gun.

Mawanza Clarke said that at the time of the attack, he did not know it was a toy gun and thought that the suspect was actually going to kill him, so he threw caution to the wind and decided to fight for survival. The suspect was arrested for that offence too but although this media house sought some clarity as to whether any charges were laid against him or if he was released on bail again, this was not provided.

However, other Sophia residents have since come forward making claims that the suspect in question is a menace in their community and would sometimes participate in criminal activities. One man, Vernel, commented on an article of the attack, which was posted on Facebook, saying: “Omari again! That same guy alone with two others break into my house and carry away my television and two birds.”