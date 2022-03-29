Regal depart for Florida Cup, to compete in Over-40 and Over-50 divisions

Regal will be looking to add to their extensive trophy cabinet when the Florida Softball Cup bowls off next weekend in the USA.

Regal will be competing in the over-40 and over-50 divisions. Both teams (over-40 and over-50) departed Guyana this morning after fine-tuning preparations for the tournament which will commence on March 31 and conclude on April 2.

Regal have dominated the over-50 category and they will be hard to beat since most of their players have also plied their trade overseas and know what to expect there.

Opener Unnis Yusuf has been dominant in this category, winning the most valuable player awards in New York and in the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup last year. He is the only player to have achieved the feat so far and will once again spearhead the batting. With the likes of Eric Thomas, Ramesh Deonarine, Rudolph Baker and Eion Abel included, the team batting will be hard to contain. These players have not only won matches for their team consistently, but they have done so without many hiccups. Their bowling attack which includes Laurie Singh, skipper Mahendra Hardyal, David Harper and Parsram Persaud are capable of restricting opposition batting.

The over-40 side will be led by Wesley Parasnauth and includes Patrick Rooplall, Chien Gittens, Sheldon Perch, Tyrone Sanasie and Lennox Mark. This team like their over-50 counterparts appear a balanced unit.

Teams – Regal over-40, Wesley Parasnauth (Captain), Patrick Rooplall, Chien Gittens, Khemchandra Dindyal, Surujdeo Ramdeen, Mohamed Ayume, Lakeram Roopnarine, Balram Roopnaraine, Tyrone Sanasie, Balram Paul, Krishan Balgobin, Sheldon Perch, Samuel Kingston and Lenox Mark.

Regal over-50- Mahendra Hardyal (Captain), Uniss Yusuf, Ramesh Deonarine, Eric Thomas, David Harper, Rudolph Baker, Mohendra Arjune, Eoin Abel, Fazleem Mohamed, Parsram Persaud, Laurie singh, Lyndon Lyght and Clive Grimmond.