Man gets 23 years for killing Regent Multiplex owner

Kaieteur News – Kurt ‘Banana’ Erskine, 41, formerly of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara, was on Monday sentenced to 23 years in prison for killing the proprietor of the Regent Multiplex Mall, Ganesh Ramlall called ‘Boyo’.

Erskine had denied the charge which stated that on July 5, 2015, he murdered Ramlall during the course or furtherance of a robbery at La Jalousie, West Coast Demerara.

On March 10, 2022, after a two-hour deliberation, a 12-member jury returned with a verdict that Erskine was guilty of manslaughter – the lesser count of murder.

Erskine was tried before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall in the Demerara High Court. Special prosecutors Konyo Sandiford and Narissa Leander represented the State, while Erskine was represented by attorney-at-law, Lyndon Amsterdam.

Before sentencing, a probation report on Erskine’s behalf was presented to the court in which he stated that he was sorry for his senseless act. An impact statement from the victim’s wife was read to the court by the woman.

Prosecutor Sandiford asked the court to send a strong message and also highlighted Erskine’s lack of remorse by maintaining his innocence.

In handing down her ruling, Justice Morris-Ramlall considered the seriousness of the offence and the impact on the victim’s family, among other factors. She also took into consideration that Ramlall was shot eight times during the robbery. While Erskine was not at the scene, he was a primary participant. As such, the judge sentenced Erskine to 23 years behind bars and ordered that the prison authorities deduct the years he spent on remand from his sentence.

Erskine’s co-accused, Fazeel ‘Javed’ Bacchus, 27, of Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara, in February pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

On February 28, 2022, Bacchus was sentenced to six and a half years for his involvement in the death of the mall owner. However, he was already released since he has spent his time on remand. He also testified on behalf of the State in Erskine’s trial.

Moreover, another co-accused, Lennox ‘Soldier Man’ Roberts, 32, of 2279 Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, was sentenced on March 7, 2022 to 12 years in prison for his role in the death of Ramlall.

According to reports, Ramlall was shot eight times about the body after bandits attacked his home. The 48-year-old businessman is reported to have just returned home from a barbecue, when he was accosted by the bandits who shot him to the head and chest before relieving him of jewellery and a wallet before escaping.