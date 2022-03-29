Inmate succumbs following brawl at Lusignan Prison

By Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News – Police in Region Four ‘C’ are now investigating the death of Mahash Rajpaul, a prisoner who died on Monday afternoon following an altercation with another inmate at the Lusignan Prison.

Rajpaul, according to reports, was remanded to the Lusignan Prison for a murder back in 2017.

According to police reports, at 14:50 hrs on Monday, Rajpaul died after suffering a stab wound to his chest, following a brief altercation with a remanded inmate, Rajkumar Singh, in Holding Bay One at the Georgetown Prison ‘B’ location.

It was reported to the police that around 14:00 hrs, Singh had an argument with Rajpaul, who accused him of walking on his ‘bed space’. This escalated things, and a fight ensued between the two and the man was reportedly stabbed.

An alarm was raised by inmates in Bay One, resulting in a swift response by the officers on duty. The police reported that Rajpaul was removed and first aid response was provided to him. He was then taken to the prison infirmary where he was examined by the prison doctor.

While being stabilised to be transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation in the Melanie Fire Station ambulance, the injured man reportedly succumbed.

Police noted that a search was conducted in Bay One where an improvised weapon was found and handed over. The man’s attacker has since been interviewed by the police and has been transferred to the Camp Street Prison and isolated.

Kaieteur News had reported that on October 2, 2017, Rajpaul had allegedly struck his drinking buddy, Bhagwan Ramadhar, 44, of Lot 50 Industry Front, East Coast Demerara, killing him on the spot.

The victim, who was deported from the United States of America several years ago, had been imbibing with his neighbour in the bottom flat of his home when he was killed. The two men were described as alcoholics who did odd jobs around the village.

According to reports, the two men were intoxicated and got into a heated argument which resulted in the suspect picking up a piece of wood and hitting the victim several times in the head and face.

The investigating ranks recovered the murder weapon next to the victim’s bloodied body and Rajpaul was later arrested for the crime.

Following Rajpaul’s death, police stated that an investigation is underway.