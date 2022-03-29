Guyana tackle T&T in decider tonight – Jaguars defeat Tridents 5-0

2022 Courts Caribbean Classic…

Guyana’s Senior Men’s Football Team, the Golden Jaguars, skillfully cleared the first hurdle of the 2022 Courts Caribbean Classic when they sank Barbados Tridents 5 – 0 on Sunday night at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

Like the host nation, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana also escaped the encounter against Barbados with a clean sheet.

The Soca Warriors demolished the Tridents 9 – 0 on Friday in the first encounter of the friendly tournament to lead the lot on superior goal difference.

Tonight the tournament wraps up when T&T meet Guyana from 19:00 hours at the same venue.

In Sunday’s match, 12 minutes was all it took for Guyana to draw first blood when Quincy Adams found the back of the net. After his successful strike, Pernell Schultz joined the party to double Guyana’s lead in the 37 minute.

As the half time whistle approached, Omari Glasgow announced himself with a goal in the 41st minute. That strike poised the match 3 – 0 at the break with Guyana firmly in control of ball possession.

When play resumed, it was much of the same until a comedic tackle from the Bajan defence caused Guyana to be rewarded with a penalty. It was effectively converted by Neil Danns in the 49th minute who came on as a second half substitute for Schultz.

In the 61st minute, Glasgow accounted for Guyana’s fifth goal and also completed his international brace, shortly after being dealt a yellow card.

There were ample substitutions by both sides in a match that saw both coaches testing a few combinations.

After the game, head coach of the victorious side, Jamaal Shabazz, was quite pleased with the team’s performance.

“That win against Barbados is a good confidence booster. All the different stakeholders in Guyana’s football must feel good when we win a game like this.

Of course we have to focus our attention on battling a Trinidad and Tobago team that is on fire and it will be interesting to see how our defence handles their attack,” he said.

The coach added: “They’ve got a lot of pace and a lot of firepower but Trinidad and Tobago will have to defend for periods in the game as well because our guys are showing good confidence to put the ball down and play.

Given the political tensions between the two countries and the leadership at this stage, we know a game like this has a lot of national pride at stake and we are going to put our best foot forward and try to come up with a result. Jaguars for life!”

“I’m happy for the players, the team, the GFF and the country,” Shabazz noted.

Meanwhile, tonight’s much anticipated match between the undefeated sides, Guyana and T&T, decides who takes the spoils.

All matches are being live streamed on www.youtube.com. The link is also still available for those who wish to view Guyana’s match with Barbados.