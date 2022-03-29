Dream on!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De PNC gat to mek yuh laugh. Dem now providing stress-relief to de nation. Dem tekking serious business and mekking joke.

Imagine dem keep a General Council recently. Dis is de second highest decision making body after Kangress.

And one man tell de General Council about wat de party gan do when dem get back in office. He nah even get de parliament wuk yet and he thoughts done telegraph to being de guvament-in-waiting.

He gat a lot of waiting fuh do. Dem boys believe dat he nor he party gan see political power again fuh a lang, lang time.

He mind deh in de wrong place. He gat to refocus. He party divided into factions and instead of talking unity, de man talking bout plans fuh when de party get into guvament.

Dream on brother! It is good to dream! It is de closest thing de party can come to getting back in office in a lang time. Is only in yuh dreams dat gan happen.

One CARICOM leader talk how he tell another leader dat if yuh know yuh lose, yuh should step down with dignity. Otherwise de country nah gat uses fuh yuh later on.

De later on gan arrive soon. And all dem wah bin spreading narrative bout jumbie and migrant people voting gan realise wah dah CARICOM leader did mean.

When de people nah gat no more uses fuh yuh, yuh political fortunes gan duck. Is time fuh sit back in yuh rocking chair and dream bout wat could have been.

Talk half. Leff half.