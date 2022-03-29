Clifton Hicken to act as Top Cop

– PNC/R tells Govt. to rescind appointment

Kaieteur News – Deputy Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken has commenced duties as Guyana’s acting Top Cop following his appointment by President Irfaan Ali on Monday. Hicken assumes the office as former Commissioner of Police (ag), Nigel Hoppie on Sunday last proceeded on pre-retirement leave.

The move to appoint Hicken is however not sitting well with the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), the largest political party in the A Partnership of National Unity + Alliance For Change coalition, which has demanded that government rescind the appointment.

The party has accused government of politicising the Guyana Police Force and not following legal requirements pertaining to appointments.

“The party, therefore, would like to use this opportunity to remind the government of Article 211 (1) of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana which states that “the Commissioner of Police and every Deputy Commissioner of Police shall be appointed by the President acting after meaningful consultation with the Leader of the Opposition and the Chairperson of the Police Service Commission, after the Chairperson has consulted with the other members of the Commission.’’

“In the temporary absence of a Leader of the Opposition and the Police Service Commission, any appointment of Commissioner of Police or Deputy Commissioners of Police is plainly unconstitutional,” the PNC/R said in a statement.

The party reminded the government that the Public Service rules clearly outline that acting appointments must go to the most senior officer.

Based on the current structure and line of statutory succession, Deputy Police Commissioner, Paul Williams remains the next in line, the party noted.

Hicken, whose appointment will become effective on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, was previously acting as Deputy Commissioner Operations.

PNC/R said that to promote Hicken to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police or to have him act in the office is a blatant violation of the Constitution, and will be challenged in a court of law. “We hereby use this development to again call on the government to desist from the wanton politicisation of the Guyana Police Force.”

As such, the PNC/R said that it is demanding that the government rescind the appointment and allow for a process of full transparency, legality, and meritocracy within the Guyana Police Force.