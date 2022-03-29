Amsterdam is the first Guyanese Amateur Boxer to earn money for a Medal

History making!

By Sean Devers

Fighting in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on Sunday Evening, 29-year-old Desmond Amsterdam created history for Guyana when he beat Samuel Eldric Rodriguez Sella of Paraguay to qualify for the semi-finals in the Middleweight division of the American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Elite Continental Championship.

An Officer in the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Amsterdam who has fought in four International bouts since making his International debut on March 12, 2016 when he was knocked out by Juan Carrillo in Buenos Aires, is now US$2500 richer even if he losses in Wednesday’s semi-final.

In September last year the International Boxing Association offered prize money of up to $100,000 for the first time in the history of amateur men’s world championships which was held in Belgrade, Serbia, from Oct. 24, 2021.

Olympian Keevin Allicock and Amsterdam participated in this tournament but failed to reach the podium rounds.

Amsterdam, a former Caribbean Middleweight Champion, made history by becoming the first Guyanese Boxer to benefit from this decision by AIBA.

In his corner on Wednesday will be National Coach Terrence Poole who is also his Coach for the Army and with $2500 for bronze already assured, Amsterdam will be aiming the gold or silver medal.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Nigel Paul, became the first Caribbean pugilist to benefit from that decision when won bronze and the US$ in the Super Heavyweight division at the November 2021 International Boxing Association (formerly known as AIBA) World Championships in Russia.

Light Welterweight Colin Lewis reportedly dominated his fight on Friday…even giving his Puerto Rican opponent a standing 8-count in the second round but was not given the victory while the other member of trio, Lightweight Jamal Eastman lost on Sunday afternoon to Elin Jhon Sinisterra Orobio.

Amsterdam joins 36-year-old Middleweight Dillion Prince of Trinidad & Tobago and a boxer from Barbados as the only Caribbean pugilists to win so far.