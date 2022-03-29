AFC National Conference for June

Latest update March 29th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 29, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Alliance For Change (AFC) will hold the political party’s National Conference on June this year.
In a release, the party said its executive met virtually on Sunday for their first quarterly meeting of 2022 where the matter was decided. High on the agenda of priority issues discussed at the meeting was AFC’s National Conference, which was deferred last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The members of the National Executive Committee agreed that the conference would be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022. A hybrid system, where regional delegates would gather at a central internet ready location and join the online platform, will be employed.
The AFC’s National Conference is the highest decision making forum of the party at which delegates vote for executive members including the Leader, Chairman, the Deputy Chairman, General Secretary and Treasurer.
In addition, the election of 10 members, each representing the 10 regions of Guyana, and four members, who represent the Diaspora who are part of NEC are also elected at the National Conference.
