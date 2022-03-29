Adams guides Mahdia Movements Family to mammoth win

Latest update March 29th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 29, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – A splendid performance by all-rounder Ricardo Adams guided Mahdia Movements Family to a 215-run win over KB All Star when the teams collided in a 30-over fixture recently at Tuschen.
Batting first, Mahdia Movements Family posted a commendable 299-6. Openers R. Dookie and Ryan Adams handed them a steady start with attacking batting. Dookie struck seven fours and six sixes in a top score of 88, while Ryan Adams made 48 with five fours and three sixes.
Ricardo Adams sustained the scoring rate as he smashed three fours and six sixes in scoring 59, while Ronaldo Schouten made 30 which included two fours and two sixes. Ragkumar Singh contributed 20; Andrew Gibson 17 not out and Raydon Austin 13 not out. C. Persaud took 2-34 and K. Lindo 2-90.
Ricardo Adams put KB All Sstar early on the back foot with a few quick wickets. They never recovered and were bowled out for 84 in 20.3 overs. Adams bagged 5-10 from five fours while Singh captured 3-16 and Austin 2-23.
