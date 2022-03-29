5 companies vying to rent tents, tables and chairs to Parliament

Kaieteur News – The office of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) on Thursday received five bids from companies interested in renting tents, tables and chairs for upcoming Sittings of the National Assembly, venued at the Arthur Chung Conference Center (ACCC) at Liliendaal, Georgetown.

The procuring entity for this project is the Parliament of Guyana.

The companies vying for the contract are Star Party Rental, QA Civil Works, Alabama Trading, Puran Brothers Disposal Inc., and Anew Party Store.

Sessions of the National Assembly were moved to the ACCC following the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic. This newspaper was informed that since the conference centre is not outfitted with space for media operatives to dine, a decision was taken to have the facilities rented to better accommodate them.

Kaieteur News had reported that the Parliament office is presently renting tents from Rent-A-Tent, as a contract was awarded by the NPTAB for this service. However, a reliable source said that the contract with the local business has come to an end. As such, the Parliament office is seeking new contractors to supply the chairs, tables and tents.

This publication was told too that the provision of rental services is provided for in Parliament’s Budget. The source was, however, unable to say how much money was allocated to this provision.

Bids were also opened on Thursday for the rehabilitation of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority head office building located on Regent Street, a project which is estimated to cost $13 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Parliament of Guyana

Rental of tents, tables and chairs for sitting of the National Assembly at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

Guyana Defence Force

Construction of guardroom Base Camp Seweyo, Soesdyke Highway.

Bureau of Statistics

Supply and delivery of computer equipment devices and accessories.

Ministry of Health

Supply and delivery of indent supplies.

Rental of building.

Ministry of Public Works

Construction of beacons (concrete-small) at Upper Essequibo River.

Acquisitions and supply of buoys.

Supply and delivery of thermoplastic road marking material and accessory.

Civil Defence Commission

Supervision service for the construction of multipurpose building and bond.

Guyana Marketing Corporation

Supply and delivery of Lot 1: boat engine and carrier (24ft by 6ft by 3ft) and Lot 2: boat engine and carrier (38ft by 8ft by 4ft).

Installation of HDPE transmission mains from Shelterbelt to Water Street along Church Street, Georgetown.

Ministry of Home Affairs

Guyana Prison Service, Lot 1- supply and delivery of desktop computers and Lot 2- supply and delivery of multipurpose printers, cameras and biometric system.

Guyana Energy Agency (GEA)

Design, supply, installation and commissioning of solar photovoltaic systems at 13 Government buildings in the Hinterland.

Supply and delivery of field equipment and office supplies for the GEA.

National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA)

Rehabilitation of NDIA head office building, Regent Street.

Fabrication and installation of stainless-steel door at Herstelling, East Bank Demerara.

Construction of pump station at A-Line sluice, Region Three.