38 adolescent mothers graduate from MoE’s reintegration prog.

Mar 29, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Thirty-eight mothers are now equipped with skills in cosmetology to gain employment or become entrepreneurs in the field.
According to a Ministry of Education release, this was made possible through the Re-integration of Adolescent Mothers into the Education System programme executed by the Ministry. The programme was coordinated by the Health and Family Life Education (HFLE) Unit of the Ministry and the Carnegie School of Home Economics in Georgetown, and Kevin’s Reflections in Region 10.
The programme benefited young mothers from Regions Three, Four and 10.
Following a symposium on resilience last Wednesday, the young mothers were given start-up kits and care packages at the graduation ceremony.
The young women were congratulated on completing the programme successfully and were encouraged to position themselves to take advantage of future opportunities.
