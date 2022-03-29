1 new COVID-19 case, 2 patients in ICU

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health reported on Monday that one new COVID-19 infection was recorded within the last assessed 24-hour period. The new case, which was detected in Region Three, has brought the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 63,235.

The Ministry in its latest dashboard reported that two patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), six persons are in institutional isolation, eight are quarantined institutionally and 74 are in home isolation.

Additionally, six persons have recovered from the virus within the last 24-hour period, taking the total number of recoveries to 61,927.

With a decline in cases over the past weeks, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony said in his daily COVID-19 update on Monday that since the restrictions were lifted, the Ministry has noticed a decline in people coming to take their vaccine and testing for the virus.

On March 14, last, President Irfaan Ali had approved the lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions on social distancing, activities and announced that the mask wearing was not mandatory. Since then, health authorities have recorded 88 new cases with one COVID-19 fatality.

“From the Ministry’s point of view, we have seen a decline in people coming for testing, we have also noticed a decline in vaccination and that can be a little bit problematic because we still need more people to be vaccinated. First dose for most regions are relatively high; second dose, we still have a challenge and booster doses, we still have a far way to go,” the Minister explained.

Though the restrictions are lifted, the Minister is still encouraging persons to get vaccinated.

“Those who would have received their second dose, we want them to come back and get their booster dose so that we can make sure that people are protected; without vaccine, they’re going to have challenges and end up in the hospital,” he related.

The Health Minister noted in his interview that, to date, approximately 437,900 first doses has been administered to the adult population, making that 85.4 percent of that population and for second dose 336,228 doses were administered to persons making that approximately 65.5 percent of the population.

