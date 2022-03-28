MMZ USA Guyana tour… Renne’s ton helps visitors to first of two wins on Saturday

Latest update March 28th, 2022 12:59 AM

Mar 28, 2022

Kaieteur News – A magnificent century from Renaldo Renne spearheaded the visiting MMZ of New York to a commanding five-wicket victory against Enmore on Saturday morning at Enmore ground on the East Coast of Demerara.
In their second match of the day at GCB’s ground at LBI, MMZ registered their second win of the day when they beat Young Guns of LBI by 20 runs to give the American side the fifth win in eight matches after losing the first three games.
In the morning game, Enmore made 164-7 in 30 overs on the good track and fast outfield with an unbeaten 68 from Vishwanauth Ramlakhan leading way for the home team.
Ramlakhan got support from Richard Chatura with 20, Yuvraj Dyal who made 21 and Kellon Carmichael who chipped in with 19.
Matthew Lutchena (2-22) was the most successful bowler for MMZ who responded with 168-5 in 27.5 overs.
Renne, MMZ’s leading run-scorer, stroked an entertaining 100 from 73 balls with four fours and seven sixes, while Alex Algoo got to 32 and Andy Mohamed made 14.
In the afternoon encounter on a ‘Beach-like’ ground which has deteriorated in last 12 months, MMZ reached 132 in 24.5 overs before dismissing LBI’s Young Guns for 112 in 24.4 overs.
MMZ were led by Alex Algoo who made 32, Randy Boodhu 27 and Troy Mars 27 as Krish Persaud, Satish Jaikarran, Savory and Romel Dowlatram took two wickets each.
When the host began their reply, National batter Tevin Imlach (3) was bowled by Ricky Kissoon for the first of his four wickets, while Kemol Savory with 27 run out and Ravindra Samaroo (18) offered some resistance in a losing effort as MMZ won by 20 runs. (Sean Devers)

