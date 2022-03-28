Local content and extended family

Dear Editor,

I agree that priority should and must be given to our fellow Guyanese, but we must not turn our backs on those who have a shared history with us. Our friends from Trinidad & Tobago have a shared heritage and culture which we must not forget nor ignore.

Selectively and gradually bringing on board those companies and individuals who we deem will add value while remaining loyal to those that help them is a positive way of expanding our nation’s workforce and capabilities.

Of course, all troublemakers must be avoided at all costs, but those who will be responsible future citizens and business partners should be welcomed and their integration into our communities enabled.

Staying selective while also ensuring our citizens remain our first priority, is an achievable goal that will not weaken our strong diplomatic ties with members of our Caricom Community.

Best regards,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana