Janet Jagan Memorial School Girls Windball cricket tourney underway

Kaieteur News – Play in the Ministry of Culture Youth & Sport/ National Sports Commission 2022 Windball Cricket Season opening Janet Jagan Memorial School Girls championship got underway on Friday at the National Gymnasium.

In results from the action organised by Sports Officer A. Munroe: West Demerara Secondary after been invited to take first strike made 56-3 off their allotted 5overs with Amy Persaud unbeaten on 25.

Leonora Secondary replied with 59-1 off 4overs, with Rosalin Samaroo 28 not out and Marisa Balkarran 16.

Annandale Secondary made 69-1, Puja Singh hitting 32, Jahnavi Tularam 23 not out and Mahanie Ramtahul 15.

L’Aventure Secondary romped to 70-2 to win with Keira Jack 28 and Akeelah Caesar 14.

A solid knock of 42 from Tricia Singh help Vreed en Hoop Secondary to a revenge win over Zeeburg Secondary the 1st runners up team from the 2019 tournament. Vasantie Kishore and Denicia Singh were unbeaten on 39 and 20 respectively.

Zeeburg’s turn in the middle were restricted to 45-1, Abigail Bennie 20 and Rashoda Khan 18 being the principal scorers.

West Demerara 97-3 with Amy Persaud 40 not out and Sarvana Ramsarran 24; Charlestown Government Secondary 100-0 in reply with Donna Lowe 74 and Shania Moglorie 19.

Action continues today March 28th the 13th Death anniversary date of the former president.

Meanwhile, the Janet Jagan Memorial Schools Girls Windball Cricket moves to Region #6 tomorrow, Tuesday 29th at the Rose Hall Estate Welfare Centre Ground with play set to commence at 9:25am.

This leg will see schools from Canje and New Amsterdam in action, namely Canje Secondary, New Amsterdam Technical Institute, Berbice High School, Vryman’s Erven Secondary, Berbice Educational Institute, New Amsterdam Multilateral School and Tutorial Academy Secondary School.