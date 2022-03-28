GMR&SC Quarter Mile Return… Fans satisfied with action

Kaieteur News – Fans returned to the South Dakota Drag Strip yesterday in their numbers for the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) Quarter Mile Return drag race meet that had over 100 cars registered.

Action got underway early and fans were entertained throughout with flamboyant displays from the local daredevils, who were met with good rivalry from the Suriname contingent that showed up, as promised, with a large number of cars.

Although the strip record was not reset (unofficially), there were ominous signs suggesting that it will be at a subsequent meet.

Team Trans Pacific Aleeza and Secure Innovations & Concepts Inc (SI&C) Alteeza and Supra; respectively, did not make it to the strip but fans were not short of entertainment.

Full results of the day’s action will be published when made available by the GMR&SC.