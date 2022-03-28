GCA’s Noble House Sea Foods 2-day second division cricket… Everest to battle DCC in Final

Kaieteur News

By Sean Devers

By virtue of gaining first innings points in their drawn semi-finals yesterday at DCC and GCC grounds respectively, Everest and DCC have advanced to the final of the Georgetown Cricket Association’s (GCA) Noble House Sea Foods two-day second division cricket tournament.

At DCC, Malteenoes were bundled out for 74 despite 26 from 13 balls with a four and three sixes from former Guyana Batter Shemroy Barrington.

But Collis Rumple (11) and Jeremiah Scott (10) were the only other batters to reach double figures in a disappointing batting performance.

Scores: MSC 143 & 71, DCC 145 & 71-4.

Left-arm spinner Daniel Mootoo followed-up his 5-49 in the first innings with 3-29 for match figures of 8-78 while Sachin Singh took 3-11 and Kareem Whitney had 2-26.

DCC in their second innings, reached 71-4 in 18.2 overs with Jaden Campbell top scoring with an unbeaten 31 from 47 balls with two fours and a six, while fellow opening batter Raymond Perez smashed five boundaries in an explosive 24 before he was LBW to off-spinner Nichosie Barker.

Barker then removed Singh (0) and Brandon Jaikaran (4) in quick succession before Nkosi Beaton (1) fell to Stephon Browne to give him his seventh wicket in the match as four wickets tumbled for 13 runs but it was too little too late for the Thomas Lands team.

At Bourda, GCC began the final day on 34-3 in reply to Everest’s 207 and were bowled out for 141 as only Bernard Bailey, who struck three fours in a carefully constructed 38 from 88 balls before was caught off a rebound from the helmet of the short leg fielder off the bowling of Richie Looknauth, offered prolonged resistance.

However, only Thaddeus Lovell (22) and Aryan Persaud (19) of the other batters reached 15 as left-arm spinner Javed Rasheed had three wickets.

Everest, in their second innings were 86-5 with Dwayne Adams undefeated on 21 with three fours and a six, while West Indies U-19 Captain Matthew Nandu scored an attractive 41 from 62 balls with seven well timed boundaries before was well caught at silly mid-off by Zackary Jodah on the second attempt off Krsna Singh who troubled the left-hander with nice flight and turn.

The 16-year-old Singh, who also bowled Aaron Beharry for a duck, had two wickets and a very impressive spell.

Pacer Bernard Bailey took the first two wickets to end with 2-22.

The final is fixed for possibly this weekend at venue to be named.