De villagers know best

Latest update March 28th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 28, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – De guvament putting de cart before de horse. Prezzie went to Pakuri Village and tell dem people how de guvament gan bring together de community and de private sector fuh have a hatchery and fuh increase egg production in de village.
Dem gat one thing call free, prior and informed consent. It mean dat before any decision mek concerning de indigenous peoples, de authorities gat to talk with dem and get dem approval.
Yuh can’t mek no plans behind dem back and den put to dem. Yuh gat to put it first in front dem and let dem decide.
De villagers know wah best fuh dem. But how it look as if somebody decide dat dem should have a hatchery in Pakuri and de guvament want push de idea. But dat is nat how it supposed to wuk.
Is de community wah supposed to want de project first and den invite de private sector. As it looks now, is de private sector looking fuh team up with de community and de guvament acting as de go-between. Dat is not how it supposed to wuk because it could end up being de private sector looking fuh use dem villagers and dem land. If de project is sound why yuh need private business people? Let it be a community project.
Dat is why when dem politician come to yuh village, yuh gat to open yuh eyes and listen carefully to wat dem saying. Because all kind plans does be hatched (pun intended) and de villagers is de last fuh know.
Talk half. Leff half.
