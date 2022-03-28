Cop among three killed in road accidents

Kaieteur News – A 34-year old police sergeant is among three persons killed just hours apart in three separate road accidents that occurred across the coast late Saturday and early Sunday.

Dead are Kwame Kellman, the policeman of Vigilance, East Coast Demerara (ECD), Sachin Persaud, 19, of 69 Avenue ‘A’ Diamond, East Bank Demerara (ECD) and Fiuz Hussaine, 66, of Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Persaud, the teenager, was the first to be killed in an accident that occurred around 20:00hrs on Saturday along the Craig Public Road, EBD. The teen was reportedly struck by a car and ran over by another while crossing the public road in the vicinity of Natram’s General Store.

Police have detained both drivers of the cars, one of them a 47-year-old resident of Sunflower Circle, South Ruimveldt Park, Georgetown. He told investigators that he was driving north along the western side of the road and while approaching the store he saw two pedestrians suddenly acrossing. He claimed that he had applied brakes and swerved to the eastern side of the road to avoid hitting them.

However, his left-side mirror struck one of the pedestrians. The other driver claimed that he was heading in the opposite direction when two cars swerved into his lane and he was forced to swerve to the other side to avoid a collision but while doing so he felt his car ran over something.

He stopped the vehicle and decided to check only to see that it was a man. The same male pedestrian that was struck by the left side mirror of one of the cars he had swerved from. An ambulance was summoned immediately from the Diamond Fire Station.

A doctor who was part of the Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) team on the Ambulance pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. The remains were later identified to be that of 19-year-old Persaud and taken away to the Carmen’s Funeral home.

Almost four hours later around 23:55hrs Sergeant Kellman was killed in an accident at Lusignan on the East Cost of Demerara. Kellman lost control of his car while driving home and crashed into a shop located on the northern side of the Lusignan Public Road. The impact of the crash alerted nearby residents and they along with other motorists who had stopped at the scene decided to render assistance.

They were able to free a severely injured Kellman from his wrecked vehicle. According to reports, he was still alive while being removed from the car but by the time the ambulance arrived he succumbed to his injuries. Undertakers were called in to remove his body and took it to the Jerrick’s Funeral Home. Kellman was attached to Police Division 4B (East Bank Demerara).

The third road accident took place some five hours later along the Windsor Forest Public Road on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD), Region Three. This time a pensioner, Fiuz Hussaine, 66 was killed. Police say Hussaine was hit around 05:30Hrs on Sunday by a car while he was walking along the public road. He was picked up in an unconscious state by the driver of the car, a 49-year-old resident of Bath Settlement West Coast of Berbice (WCB), and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

While receiving treatment for injuries to the head and the body, Hussaine died. Ranks were notified and the driver was taken into custody. He told investigators that he was heading west along the southern driving lane of the road when he spotted Hussaine walking on the grass parapet along the same side of the road and talking on the cell phone.

The driver claimed that the pensioner suddenly made a right turn onto the road into the path of his car and was struck. He remains in custody as investigations continue.