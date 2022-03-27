Victory Int’l donates to GPHC Oncology Dept.

Latest update March 27th, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Dr. Mark Vasconcellos, founder and CEO of Victory International (a non-profit organisation based out of Raleigh, North Carolina, USA), has donated needed items to the Department of Oncology at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Dr. Mark Vasconcellos, founder and CEO of Victory International donated needed items to the Department of Oncology at the GPHC.

The donation was made on March 10, 2022.

Dr. Vasconcellos presented a wheelchair, along with other items to the GPHC. Victory International continues to serve the people of Guyana through its partnership with the local non-profit, Project Life, which embraces the motto: “Helping the needy; Serving Humanity.” Dr. Vasconcellos was in Guyana making preparations for a larger visit by a team from the United States in May of this year.

Victory International’s team from North Carolina was in Guyana from May 17 to May 24, serving citizens through various humanitarian outreaches and ministries, including a medical and dental clinic.

 

