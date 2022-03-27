Two fifties & two 5-wkt hauls highlight opening day

Noble House Seafoods 2-day 2ND Division tournament…

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – An attractive 58 from Everest Cricket Club’s, Richie Looknauth, an impressive 5-49 from DCC’s left-arm spinner Daniel Mootoo, Carlton Jacques’ even 50 and a remarkable 6-36 from Malteenoes’ Stephon Browne, highlighted the first day of the Noble House Seafoods two-day second Division semi-finals, on Saturday.

At Bourda, GCC invited Everest to bat first on a lush, green outfield equipped with a flat track. Everest was led by a well-constructed half century from Looknauth, who crafted it from 139 balls and decorated it with six fours. The team eventually reached 207 all out in 66.5 overs.

Off-spinner Krishna Singh was the most successful bowler with 2-23 for GCC, who were 34-3 by the close with Stephon Willison and Bernard Bailey, the not out batters on six each, trailing by 173 runs.

Everest started badly when Ushardeva Balgobin (3) was removed by Joshua Charles before the left-handed pair of Matthew Nandu and Dwayne Adams steadied the ship with good batting. Adams’ attacking cameo pushed him to 28 from 23 balls, with three boundaries, before he was caught off the bowling of the promising teenage off-spinner, Krishna Singh

Off Spinning all-rounder Looknauth, who played some delightful cover drives, joined Nandu, who was looking untroubled and set for a big score. However, he was run out at the non-strikers’ end from a cleaver bit of fielding by Wilson off his own bowling. Wilson deflected a straight drive between his legs and onto the stumps with Nandu, who was on 38 from 72, out of his crease while backing up.

Looknauth continued to play his shots and swept left-arm spinner Devon Lord for four before he fell to Wilson.

Troy Gonsalves who made 32 with three fours and the only six of the Everest’s innings along with Denesh Mangal (22) got starts without going on, while like Nandu, Aaron Beharry (5) and Javed Rasheed (2) were run out as for GCC.

Martin Pestano-Bell (4), the talented Mavindra Dindyal (9) and Zackary Jodah (0) were dismissed in quick succession. Rasheed has taken has 2-4 so far.

At DCC, Malteenoes were bowled out for 143 in 37.3 overs with Browne (30), former Guyana First-Class batter Shemroy Barrington (29), Marcus Watkins (24) and Clearance Baird (16) going into double figures.

Mootoo was supported by leg-spinner and skipper, Steven Sankar, who took 3-44. Brown returned with the ball to take 6-36, but his fine bowling could not prevent DCC from getting a slim two-run lead after being bowled out for 145. The charge was led by Jacques’ unbeaten 50 from 70 balls (2×4, 3×6) and a late order of 27 from Mootoo,

Today is the second day in both matches is scheduled to commence at 11:00hrs.