Suspected stolen gun found in police station compound

Mar 27, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A gun that was reportedly stolen was found on Thursday in the compound of the Parika Police Station.

According to police, the firearm, a .32 Tarus pistol, was discovered around 23:36hrs between some garbage bins by a man who assists the police in cleaning the compound.
He reportedly picked it up and took it to some ranks. Police believe that the weapon was stolen from a man on March 8, last and was used to commit an armed robbery.
The man had reported to police that he was relieved of the weapon and other personal belongings around 10:55hrs that day. He had reportedly stopped on the Orangestein Public Road on the East Bank of Essequibo to render assistance to some persons with their motorcar.
He had claimed that while doing so, the individuals pounced on him and relieved him of his weapon and other personal belongings.
However, police have since revealed that their ongoing investigation is yet to corroborate the man’s report.

 

 

