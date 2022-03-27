Over 50 participants to attend Women in Expo 2022

Kaieteur News – After two years of virtual showcase, the Women in Business Expo is slated to host an in-person event which will feature over 50 women in business. The event, which is slated to take place at the Pegasus Hotel on March 30 and 31, 2022, will culminate women’s history month.

Throughout the month of March, the observance marks an acknowledgement of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

In this regard, Guyanese fashion designer Sonia Noel, who is the Founder of the Women in Business Expo event, noted that the exposition is being held at a time when women are being celebrated and observed globally.

She explained that over the years, many women from across Guyana have launched their businesses at this event. She noted that, “Some women come with one product and now have more than 25 products and in major supermarkets.”

“Over the years, the Expo has corral and build strong, confident, intelligent and empowered women who are committed to the task of creating a more progressive society. The testimonials are many. And admission to the event is free,” she added.

Lisa Gibson, who said the prayer at the launch of the 2022 Expo on Thursday last, has never missed an Expo since it started in 2016.

In fact, she was one of the women referenced by Noel who went from selling one item to selling 25 products. Gibson said, “This expo has changed my life and added to my development.”

“This Expo has made me a better person and my business better and I encourage women to make the bold move even if you doubt yourself. This community has elevated us to another level and I encourage you to join,” she added.

Gibson also collaborated with Melba Lagadoue whom she met at the Expo for a joint venture business. “We cultivate a sisterhood culture in this community,” she said.

Mr. Robert Badal and his business, the Pegasus Hotel, have been the biggest support of this event, according to Noel.

Speaking on behalf of the hotel, Sales and Marketing Manager, Sadiya Yahya said, “The Pegasus Hotel Guyana has been a long standing supporter of Ms. Sonia Noel, from being the host hotel for charity fashion shows to the upcoming women business expo. Our support has been extended in the past, it’s without a doubt here in the present and will continue in the future. Our intent is to always support local businesses but even more so female owned local businesses.”

According to Yahya, the event will most definitely be one of empowerment and of course a hub for networking.

She continued, “It would be remiss (of me) to not mention the opening of our new Pegasus Corporate Centre and Suites, with it being very close along with the creativity and professionalism of businesses that will be at the Expo… Wednesday and Thursday, I see great opportunity for discussions and possible integration of them into our own business. As I always say, we must support our own local talents and businesses first.”

Stanley Ming of Mings Products and Services has also been a long time supporter of the event. His company was represented by Audrey Ford who is director of Mings Products and Services.

Ford noted that Mings Products and Services (MPS) is pleased to be a part of this initiative by Dr. Noel, especially in the 111th year of celebrating women.

She said, “We believe that the empowerment of our women is vitally important, as it helps them to maintain their independence and take care of their families, some of whom are doing so as single parents.”

Ford noted, “I have attended Women Expos in the past and found that there were some exceptionally gifted ladies, whose talents and creativity would have been wasted had it not been for the efforts of Ms. Noel in organising a forum for them to have the exposure, which led to the development of a number of successful small businesses.”

She assured Noel that “MPS will continue to support you as you work to provide a platform to assist more women to realise their full potential.”

The 2022 Expo will be collaborating with Women in Business International (WIBI) to provide a modern virtual platform.

WIBI exists to connect women entrepreneurs and women-owned businesses to international markets. Just like WIFI connects the world through digital networks, WIBI connects women in business across the globe to foster innovation through collaborative ventures. The global virtual platform was initiated by Dr. Sabeeta Bidasie Singh, the CEO of Cardinal Services. WIBI also hosted the first INSPIRE YOU event, which was held on March 22, last.

The Women in Business in Expo will help advance supplier diversity in corporate supply chains by supporting and expanding women owned business representation within the corporate sector of Guyana. The event will also be held on a virtual platform, which promises to engage diverse global businesses.

The event has a special feature this year for art pieces. Tracey Cholmoneley will be one of those artists.

Cholmoneley is a Guyanese by birth, who is a trained teacher who specialises in Deaf Education. She is a graduate of Gallaudet University in Washington DC, USA where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art Education in 1992 and a Master of Arts in Special Education/Deafness in 1997.