Man stabbed for telling neighbour to be quiet

Mar 27, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A 53-year-old labourer of Parika Façade, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) is now in a critical condition after he was on Friday stabbed several times for telling his neighbour to be quiet.
The labourer identified as Christopher Kingston was stabbed around 01:30hrs.
According to police, Kingston and the man who allegedly stabbed him are tenants in the same building. The suspect had reportedly gone home intoxicated that morning.
He was reportedly cursing loudly in the yard and Kingston decided to confront him. Kingston reportedly told him to stop cursing and keep his voice down because he was tired and wanted to sleep.
The suspect became annoyed and an argument started between them. He then armed himself with a knife and stabbed Kingston several times about his body. Persons living close by were alerted by the commotion and they called police.
By the time ranks arrived, the suspect had escaped. They rushed Kingston to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was treated and then referred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital.
Investigators reported that Kingston is in a critical condition. Police are on the lookout for the suspect.

