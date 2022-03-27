Low FODMAP Diet: It may be the solution to your indigestion issues

By Dr. Zulfikar Bux

Emergency Medicine Specialist

Kaieteur News – Are you constantly suffering from bloating, gas, abdominal cramps that is sometimes overwhelming? It may be that you have irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). One of the most common causes of IBS is an intolerance to high fodmap foods. There are many that suffer from fodmap intolerance and are not aware of it. A study from Australia estimated that about 15 percent of the population there has this condition. It is very difficult to diagnose as most persons do not realise that their constant battle with gas and indigestion may be from their food and either try to cope with it, or use over the counter gas remedies. Today, I will shed some light on this silent, but discomforting condition.

What is FODMAP?

FODMAP is actually an acronym for Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides And Polyols. These are short chain carbohydrates (sugars) that some of our small intestines absorbs poorly. Because they are poorly absorbed, they then move to an area of your intestine where the bacteria in your gut is present. Your gut bacteria then use these carbohydrates for fuel, producing hydrogen gas and causing digestive symptoms in sensitive individuals. FODMAP foods also draw liquid into your intestine, which may cause diarrhea. These foods are not necessarily unhealthy, it’s just that some persons are sensitive to them

What are symptoms of FODMAP intolerance?

Persons with FODMAP intolerance cannot digest high FODMAP foods well and tend to have symptoms of IBS when they eat such foods. The following are possible symptoms of FODMAP intolerance:

• Bloating

• Excess Belching

• Excess flatus

• Diarrhea

• Constipation

• Abdominal pains

Those with FODMAP intolerance start to have one or more of these symptoms about an hour after eating a high FODMAP food.

What are high FODMAP foods?

There are numerous foods that are high in FODMAP that will be too exhausting to list. However, the following categories are the most common of them:

• Fructose: a simple sugar found in many fruits and vegetables that also makes up the structure of table sugar and most added sugars

• Lactose: a carbohydrate found in dairy products like milk

• Fructans: found in many foods, including grains like wheat, spelt, rye and barley

• Galactans: found in large amounts in legumes such as peas, beans and corn.

• Polyols: sugar alcohols like xylitol, sorbitol, maltitol, and mannitol. They are found in some fruits and vegetables and often used as sweeteners in canned foods and beverages.

Is there a cure?

There is no cure for FODMAP intolerance. Not everyone has the same degree of sensitivity to a high FODMAP food. Some may tolerate one while others cannot and vice versa. An elimination, low FODMAP diet over time is the best treatment option. However, there is a dietary supplement called BEANO which can be used before having a high FODMAP meal and prevents you from having the symptoms of FODMAP intolerance. It should be used for occasions when you cannot avoid a FODMAP meal or when your craving for a FODMAP food is getting the better of you.

The best way to know what foods may be high or low FODMAP is to do an internet search of the food name and FODMAP together. For example, if you were to type “watermelon FODMAP”, results will show up saying watermelon is high in FODMAP. However, it’s best to work with a nutritionist or doctor before eliminating foods from your diet to ensure you are still getting a diet with the proper nutrients. Nevertheless, you do not have to suffer all your life if you have FODMAP intolerance; once you eat smartly, your irritable bowel can become a thing of the past.