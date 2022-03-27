Lake-Mainstay needles Henrietta to win Brian Stephney Football Competition

Latest update March 27th, 2022 12:59 AM

Mar 27, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Lake-Mainstay defeated Henrietta 1 – 0 to win the inaugural Brian Stephney six-team football tournament recently held in Region Two, Essequibo Coast, Pomeroon-Supenaam.
The final was played at the Anna Regina Community Centre ground with Lake-Mainstay taking home a trophy and $80,000 for their tournament triumph while Henrietta had to settle for the runner up trophy and $50,000.

The victorious Lake-Mainstay team strikes a pose after winning the finale.

The four other teams that participated were Charity, Dartmouth, Good-Hope and Queenstown.
Stephney, who is currently residing in England, stated that he was delighted to run off the competition. He congratulated Lake-Mainstay and extended his appreciation to all the sides for their participation.
He made special mention of Darren Browne, Tedwin Roach and Rayburn Holder for their support that helped to make the tournament a success. Stephney, who represented Essequibo and Guyana in cricket, also played for Leeward Islands at the first-class level.
According to Stephney, the competition will be played annually and is calling on other sports personalities on the Coast to support it as his main aim is to assist with the development of football.

 

